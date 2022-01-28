$18.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post $18.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of -$10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 281.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $29.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million.

SLGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.22. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.