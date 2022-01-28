188,940 Shares in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA) Bought by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II comprises 1.0% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prosight Management LP owned 1.06% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $461,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $717,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $9,000,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 10.2% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 110,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $103,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.63. 201,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,077. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

