19,629 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

STLD stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

