19,629 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

