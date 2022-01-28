1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $91,239.55 and approximately $42,396.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.27 or 0.06624614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,238.40 or 0.99541278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051983 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

