$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $9.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $236.43 on Friday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

