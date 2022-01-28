$200.28 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post $200.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $200.85 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $242.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $810.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $810.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $883.31 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $889.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.42.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,786.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $150.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.54 and a 200-day moving average of $169.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

