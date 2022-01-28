$215.17 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post sales of $215.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the lowest is $208.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $239.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $926.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $894.10 million to $973.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after buying an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 90.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

