215,079 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of DT Midstream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DTM opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Several research analysts have commented on DTM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

