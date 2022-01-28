22,810 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of UDR by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.06, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

