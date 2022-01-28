$253.55 Million in Sales Expected for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will announce $253.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.72 million and the lowest is $248.38 million. Autohome reported sales of $380.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome by 13.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 198.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 64,209 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 671.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29. Autohome has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $140.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

