$26.33 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to announce sales of $26.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.15 million. Eargo reported sales of $22.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eargo.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $169.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 6.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eargo by 466.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eargo by 471.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

