$270.69 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce $270.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.21 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $267.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,191,000 after acquiring an additional 754,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $57.30 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

