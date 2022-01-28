27,854,987 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,854,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,204,000. Sony Group accounts for about 2.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.28% of Sony Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $8,204,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,116,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $102.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

