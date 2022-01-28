28,370 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $341.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

