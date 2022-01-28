$298.53 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce sales of $298.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.58 million. NuVasive reported sales of $291.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NUVA opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

