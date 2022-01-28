$298.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post $298.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the highest is $312.10 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $33.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 781.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FUN opened at $46.68 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.