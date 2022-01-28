2local Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,948.00 (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. 2local has a market cap of $197,585.09 and $79,948.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2local coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 2local has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.30 or 0.06746804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00053958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.13 or 0.99966915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051801 BTC.

2local Coin Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,609,398,560 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

Buying and Selling 2local

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2local should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

