$316.65 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $316.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.83 million and the highest is $347.10 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $247.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.35.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

