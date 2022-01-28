35,400 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Bought by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DV opened at $23.50 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DV. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other DoubleVerify news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $1,795,883. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

