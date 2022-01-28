$36.93 Million in Sales Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post sales of $36.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.15 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $35.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $510.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $32.60.

In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 132.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

