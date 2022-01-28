$368.80 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce sales of $368.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.70 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $425.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $17.27 on Friday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth about $4,980,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

