$37.04 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce sales of $37.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the highest is $37.98 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $137.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $138.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.77 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLYM. Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

PLYM stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.