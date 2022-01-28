3M Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3M in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $10.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.90.

Get 3M alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MMM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

3M stock opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 12-month low of $168.01 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.