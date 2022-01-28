3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $6.78 on Friday, hitting $163.38. 79,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.14. 3M has a 1-year low of $168.01 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

