3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 4.6%

3M (NYSE:MMM) dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $160.56 and last traded at $162.35. Approximately 165,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,835,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.16.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

