$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post $4.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.68 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

