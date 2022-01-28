$4.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to report sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.71 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.63 billion to $19.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

