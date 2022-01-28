$41.20 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $41.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the highest is $49.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $25.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $154.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 458,773 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 463,187 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 209,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

SOI opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $343.53 million, a P/E ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

