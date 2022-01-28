42-coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,043.00 (42)

42-coin (CURRENCY:42) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. 42-coin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $1,043.00 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 42-coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $71,288.53 or 1.88999998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org . 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's. 42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks. “

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.