44,706 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

