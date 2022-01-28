456,000 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 456,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,456,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of Datadog as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Datadog by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.84.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,844,709 shares of company stock worth $320,112,769 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $128.15 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

