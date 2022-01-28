49,037 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of SkyWest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,289,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,931,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 38.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.