4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jan 28th, 2022

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. 4D pharma has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

