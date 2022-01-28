4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

FOUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,300 ($31.03) to GBX 2,700 ($36.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,980 ($40.21).

Shares of FOUR stock opened at GBX 2,725 ($36.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £765.34 million and a PE ratio of 181.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,776.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,850.69. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,152.65 ($29.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,265 ($44.05).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

