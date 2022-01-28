4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches Market Cap of $680,387.74 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $680,387.74 and approximately $57,873.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00040820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00104450 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

