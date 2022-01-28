$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post sales of $5.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the lowest is $5.00 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $21.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of MO opened at $50.34 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after buying an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

