549,823 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 549,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,301,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Analog Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $154.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

