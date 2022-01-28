556,786 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 556,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Full Truck Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $57,879,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,344,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YMM opened at $7.49 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

