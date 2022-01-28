$6.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.25 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $32.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $33.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $35.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

NYSE LEN opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09. Lennar has a 12-month low of $77.86 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $150,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after buying an additional 457,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

