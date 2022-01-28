$60.83 Million in Sales Expected for SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will post $60.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $61.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $200.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $38.44 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.19.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,694 shares of company stock worth $15,927,372.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.