$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $2.20 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,134 shares of company stock valued at $173,196 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,339,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Resonant has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

