64,946 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $14.52 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,842,442 shares of company stock worth $60,555,406. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

