$670,000.00 in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post sales of $670,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 million. Trevena posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 857.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

TRVN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 100.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $164,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trevena by 221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trevena by 291.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 371,149 shares during the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

