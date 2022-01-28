6,807 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.84.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

