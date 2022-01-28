$698.67 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post sales of $698.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $707.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.00 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $629.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG opened at $73.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

