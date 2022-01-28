70,000 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

Walmart stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day moving average is $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $376.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,573,879. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

