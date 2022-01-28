$737.01 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce sales of $737.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.92 million to $738.10 million. Avaya reported sales of $743.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Avaya by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. Avaya has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

