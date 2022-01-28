$76.01 Million in Sales Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to post $76.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.28 million and the lowest is $75.75 million. Hims & Hers Health reported sales of $41.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $263.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $263.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $355.19 million, with estimates ranging from $353.30 million to $357.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

In related news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $854.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

