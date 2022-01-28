$779.17 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post $779.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $792.00 million and the lowest is $765.47 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $554.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Stephens raised Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 269.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

